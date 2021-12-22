Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:31 PM

What’s in the box? Mystery alum gifts $180K to City College

NEW YORK (AP) — Christmas came early — or really late, depending how you look at it, when a professor at the City College of New York in Harlem discovered a box postmarked in 2020, holding $180,000 in cash. The New York Times reported on Tuesday that the toaster-sized box was addressed to the chair of the physics department, Vinod Menon.  He opened the box to find a letter and $50 and $100 bundles in paper bands. The letter stated that the cash was a donation meant to help physics and math students in need at City College. On Dec. 13, CUNY’s Board of Trustees was cleared to formally vote to accept the gift. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content