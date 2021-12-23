4 dead, dozens rescued in new migrant boat sinking in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — At least four people have died after a sailboat carrying dozens of migrants struck rocks off southern Greece and sank. The coast guard said the bodies were recovered from around a rocky islet near the island of Antikythera, some 235 kilometers (145 miles) south of Athens, after their vessel struck the rocks Thursday. It said some 90 survivors were assembled on the rocky islet and were due to be rescued. A search was under way for other people who were possibly missing. A day earlier, at least three people died in a separate incident when a boat carrying migrants sank near the Greek Aegean Sea island of Folegandros.