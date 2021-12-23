In Ronald Greene’s death, a mother’s defiant quest for truth

By JIM MUSTIAN and JAKE BLEIBERG

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mona Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son Ronald Greene being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. She’s enraged that troopers initially tried to explain away the Black man’s death as the result of a car crash. She holds tightly to her son’s cremated remains and says she won’t be able to put him to rest until she gets justice. Bringing attention to Greene’s case has become her reason for being. But it’s been a frustrating crusade. After a more than two-year federal probe, still none of the officers involved has been charged.