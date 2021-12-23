Oklahoma sixth-grader praised for heroism twice in one day

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A Muskogee, Oklahoma, sixth-grader has been honored by law enforcement and school officials for his heroic actions not just once, but twice in the same day. The Muskogee Phoenix newspaper reports Davyon Johnson used the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate who was choking on a bottle cap. Later that same day, he helped a woman escape from a burning house. Davyon was named an honorary member of the police and sheriff’s departments at the Muskogee Board of Education meeting last week. Principal Latricia Dawkins called Davyon a “dual hero” and said the recognition couldn’t have happened to a better person.