SKorea ex-President Park, jailed for corruption, is pardoned

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it will grant a special pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, who is serving a lengthy prison term for bribery and other crimes. The Justice Ministry says Park’s pardon is aimed at overcoming national divisions and promoting unity in the face of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Park was arrested and sent to prison in 2017, after being removed from office following a corruption scandal that prompted months of massive street protests. Her ouster marked a stunning fall from grace for the country’s first female president and conservative icon. Among the main charges she faced was collusion with her confidante to take millions of dollars in bribes from some of the country’s largest business groups, including Samsung.