Dutch court jails man over pre-dawn gunfire at Saudi Embassy

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has imposed a four-year prison sentence on a 41-year-old man convicted of attempted murder for firing gunshots at the Saudi embassy in The Hague last year. Prosecutors said he was angry because the embassy had refused to grant him a visa to travel to Mecca. The man used an automatic weapon to fire 29 shots into the embassy building in November 2020. No one was injured in the shooting, but a security guard was present. The court found the man guilty of attempted murder and imposed a 4-year sentence Friday. Prosecutors had also charged him with committing a terrorist act, but the court said there was no evidence he was trying to scare the Dutch population.