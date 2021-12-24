Groups call for protests against Libya’s poll cancellation

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Several Libyan parliamentary candidates called for nationwide protests over the cancellation of a long-awaited presidential election, a blow to hopes of ending a decade of chaos in the oil-rich North African country. It was unclear to what extent Libyans would demonstrate publicly, but the call for protests underscores the risks to the fragile stability in oil-rich Libya. The country remains riven by an east-west divide and is a haven for foreign and domestic militias. Libya’s election commission has proposed Jan. 24 as a new date for the presidential poll, which was originally to be followed by parliamentary elections on Feb. 15. But no dates have been officially set or agreed upon by the country’s rival factions.