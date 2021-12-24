How can I protect a child too young for a COVID-19 vaccine?

By The Associated Press

Children younger than 5 can’t get COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. yet, but there are steps you can take to protect them from infection over the holidays. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends surrounding those youngsters with adults and siblings who are vaccinated, and boosted if eligible. Dr. Rochelle Walensky also suggests having people take COVID-19 tests before gatherings. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, says family get-togethers shouldn’t be confused with “parties with 30, 40, 50 people” where you don’t know who’s vaccinated.