Police: 2 killed in restaurant shooting in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say they have arrested one person after two men were shot and killed at a busy restaurant in Kentucky. The Louisville Metro Police Department says 21-year-old Karson Reitz was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting Thursday evening at the Roosters restaurant location on Preston Highway. Police say security footage inside the restaurant shows Reitz shooting the two people. They say he admitted to the shooting in a statement to a detective. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says 48-year-old Michael Miller from Louisville died at the scene and 51-year-old Bradley Cross from Shepherdsville died at the hospital. The investigation is ongoing. Police have not yet said what they believe was the motive in the shooting.