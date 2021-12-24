Turkey freezes assets of 770 people for alleged terror links

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey has frozen the assets of 770 Turkish nationals and a Chicago-based foundation it accuses of having links to terror groups. A list published Friday in the country’s official gazette includes 454 people with alleged links to Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who lives in the United States. The Turkish government accuses Gulen and his network of being behind a bloody coup attempt in 2016. Gulen has denied the allegation. Gulen is the honorary president of the Chicago foundation that had its assets in Turkey frozen. Friday’s decision lists 119 other people targeted for alleged links to the Islamic State group, Al-Qaeda, the al-Nusra Front and other alleged “terror groups that abuse religion.”