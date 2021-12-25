Influential Bluegrass musician J.D. Crowe has died

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Influential Bluegrass musician J.D. Crowe died early Friday morning, his family announced on social media. The Lexington, Kentucky, native was 84. No cause of death was given. Born James Dee Crowe in 1937, his career spanned more than 50 years and included stints with Jimmy Martin’s Sunny Mountain Boys, Mac Wiseman and his own band, the Kentucky Mountain Boys, which later became the New South. According to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, his path was set in 1949 when, at the age of 12, he heard Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs and the Foggy Mountain Boys play at a barn dance in Lexington.