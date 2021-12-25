Wanda Young, member of Motown’s The Marvelettes, dies at 78

DETROIT (AP) — Wanda Young, a member of Motown’s chart-topping The Marvelettes, has died in suburban Detroit. She was 78. Meta Ventress tells The New York Times for a story Saturday that her mother died Dec. 15 in Garden City, Michigan, of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Young and other members of The Marvelettes were teenagers when they recorded “Please Mr. Postman” for Berry Gordy Jr.’s Motown Records in 1961. The song became Motown’s first No. 1 pop hit. The group later would record such hits as “Don’t Mess With Bill” and “My Baby Must Be A Magician.” Young sang lead on “Don’t Mess With Bill.”