5.2-magnitude tremor strikes off Greek island of Crete

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A 5.2-magnitude earthquake has jolted Greece’s southern islands, but no damage or casualties have been reported so far. The Institute of Geodynamics in Athen said the tremor struck at 5:15 p.m. (1515 GMT) east of the island of Crete and at the depth of 9 kilometers. The earthquake was felt in Crete and the islands of Karpathos, Kassos, Rhodes and Santorini, according to local media. Greece sees frequent earthquakes, since it lies close to a meeting point between the African and Eurasian tectonic plates.