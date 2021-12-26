Palestinians, Israeli forces clash near West Bank outpost

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli military says forces have clashed with Palestinians in the West Bank in an area that has seen a recent uptick in friction. The clashes late Saturday were part of days of tension in the area surrounding a West Bank settlement outpost and a spike in violence elsewhere in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. The Israeli military said hundreds of Palestinians threw rocks and burned tires and that shots were fired in the area. The military said forces responded with live fire when a Molotov cocktail was lobbed at troops.