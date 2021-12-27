Ethiopia unhappy as U.S. ends its duty-free access

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia says it is unhappy with the U.S. decision to revoke duty-free access for the East African country’s exports. The statement by Ethiopia’s trade ministry on Monday came after the Biden administration on Dec. 23 terminated Ethiopia’s eligibility for benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act. The U.S cited its disapproval of the war in the Tigray region for the action. The statement said the Ethiopian government is saddened over the decision by the U.S. to remove it from the preferential trade benefits. It asked the U.S. to reconsider its decision.