‘Da Vinci Code’ author settles lawsuit alleging secret life

By MICHAEL CASEY

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — “The Da Vinci Code” author Dan Brown and his ex-wife have agreed to settle a lawsuit in which she alleged he led a secret life during their marriage that included several affairs. The two sides agreed in court papers filed Monday to voluntary dismiss the lawsuit and “any and all claims and counterclaims in this matter.” No further details were provided. In her lawsuit filed last year, Blythe Brown called her ex-husband’s behavior “unlawful and egregious” and accused the best-selling author of secretly diverting funds to pay for gifts to an unnamed horse trainer. Dan Brown denied the allegations.