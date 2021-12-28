Leaders mourn former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

By The Associated Press

U.S. and Nevada leaders are mourning former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died Tuesday at 82. Landra Reid says her husband died peacefully after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Reid, a Democrat, led the Senate under under two presidents, Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Barack Obama. He retired in 2016. Obama called him an outsider who “had defied the odds and knew how to take a punch and cared about the little guy.”