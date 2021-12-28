Lebanon to start pipeline renovation to import Egyptian gas

By HASSAN AMMAR

Associated Press

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanon’s energy minister has launched two projects in the country’s north to facilitate the flow of natural gas from Egypt to improve electricity production and expand the country’s tanks to increase oil reserves. The revival of the Arab Gas Pipeline to deliver Egyptian gas to Lebanon comes as the small country is reeling from a crippling electricity crisis. The pipeline has been out of services for a decade. Egypt has agreed to supply Lebanon with natural gas to its power plants through Jordan and Syria. Lebanon’s energy minister said Tuesday the project does not violate U.S. sanctions against Syria.