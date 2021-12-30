15 more migrants killed in Mexico crash return to Guatemala

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The bodies of 15 more migrants killed in a Dec. 9 truck crash in southern Mexico have been returned to Guatemala. The remains in brown wood-colored coffins were flown back to their homeland Thursday aboard a Mexican military C-295 transport aircraft. The Mexican government says that so far, 50 of the 56 migrants killed when a people smuggler’s semi-trailer truck rolled over on a highway have been identified. A total of 25 have been returned to their homelands, with another five expected to be returned soon. Of the 50 identified dead, 37 were from Guatemala, 11 from the Dominican Republic, and one person each from El Salvador and Ecuador.