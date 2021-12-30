Southern storms damage homes, buildings, power lines

WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say homes and buildings were damaged and trees blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Southern states. The storms Wednesday brought the threat of tornadoes and high winds, though it wasn’t immediately known whether a twister caused the damage in Alabama on Wednesday evening. Winfield, Alabama, Police Chief Brett Burleson says building walls collapsed and roofs were lying on roads. An emergency manager in Alabama’s northeastern Etowah County said a pole barn was destroyed and at least two homes damaged during the storms.