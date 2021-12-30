Suspect in fatal Japan clinic fire dies in hospital

By YURI KAGEYAMA

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Police say the suspect in a fire in Japan that killed 25 people has died at a hospital where he was being treated for burns and smoke inhalation. Morio Tanimoto had been under investigation on suspicion of arson and murder in the Dec. 17 fire at a mental health clinic in Osaka in western Japan. He died on Thursday, according to Osaka police. Tanimoto, a clinic patient, was seen on security camera footage at the clinic. He had bought a large amount of gasoline, and the incident drew comparisons to a 2019 arson attack on an animation studio in Kyoto that killed 36 people.