Virus delays UN nuclear treaty meeting, possibly til August

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A coronavirus surge has upended plans to hold a major nuclear treaty conference at the United Nations next week. Participants agreed Thursday to postpone the meeting just days before its scheduled start. After nearly two years of pandemic delays, delegations from around the world had been due to converge on U.N. headquarters Tuesday to take stock of the landmark Non-Proliferation Treaty, which went into force in 1970. But organizers are now penciling in an Aug. 1 start date for the conference. That’s according to an email Thursday from the U.N. disarmament office to entities involved.