What’s next for Ghislaine Maxwell after guilty verdict?

By MALLIKA SEN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — With a guilty verdict in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, here’s a look at what the once high-flying Jeffrey Epstein confidante was accused of and what’s next for her. The 60-year-old Maxwell was convicted of all but one count on Wednesday and faces the possibility of decades in prison. Maxwell’s defense contended she was victimized by a need to make someone pay for the alleged crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on his own sex-abuse charges, and her family supports an appeal.