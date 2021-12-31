Israel: Palestinian shot, killed in alleged stabbing attempt

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli military says troops shot and killed a Palestinian man as he ran toward a bus stop in the occupied West Bank wielding a knife in an attempted stabbing attack. It said the alleged attacker got out of a car at a junction on Friday and advanced toward a group of Israeli civilians and soldiers waiting at the bus stop. He was shot before reaching them. The Palestinian Health Ministry says the man later died from his wounds. The alleged attack comes amid an uptick in stabbings against Israeli citizens. Settler violence against Palestinians has also intensified in recent weeks.