UN food agency halts work in North Darfur, affects 2 million

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The World Food Program has suspended its operations across Sudan’s province of North Darfur following recent attacks on its warehouses. The U.N. food agency’s decision Thursday is expected to affect around 2 million people who live in the area. All three of the agency’s warehouses in the area were attacked and looted earlier this week with more than 5,000 metric tons of food apparently stolen. Sudan is one of the poorest counties in the world, with nearly 11 people in need of food security and livelihood assistance in 2022. The WFP decision comes amid political upheaval that followed a military coup in October.