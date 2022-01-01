Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:34 PM

Arrests made in carjacking death of off-duty police officer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say arrests have been made in the shooting death of an off-duty Cleveland police officer during a carjacking. Cleveland police said Saturday that 25-year-old Shane Bartek had been with the department since August 2019. Police say someone approached Bartek in the parking lot of an apartment building on Cleveland’s west side around 6 p.m. Friday. Bartek was shot twice during a struggle. Police say the vehicle was tracked to suburban Euclid. One suspect was arrested and more people were arrested later. No charges were immediately filed.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content