Kentucky storm brings flooding, lost power, possible tornado

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a powerful powerful storm caused flash floods, power outages and property damage, including from a possible tornado, on Saturday. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or deaths. The storm comes just three weeks after deadly tornadoes killed 77 in Kentucky. In Hopkinsville on Saturday, several downtown businesses were damaged by a possible tornado. Another possible tornado touchdown occurred in Taylor County, where several homes were damaged. As of Saturday night, much of Kentucky and West Virginia were under a flood warning and portions of Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama were under a tornado watch.