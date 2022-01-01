Rapper Kodak Black arrested on trespassing charge in Florida

Authorities say rapper Kodak Black has been arrested on a trespassing charge Saturday in South Florida. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Black was taken into custody in his hometown of Pompano Beach early Saturday morning. Investigators did not immediately release details about what prompted the arrest. Neither his publicist nor his attorney immediately returned an emailed request for comment. The South Florida SunSentinel says Black has posted bond and been released. Black had a three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons commuted by then-President Donald Trump in January 2020. He had served about half his sentence.