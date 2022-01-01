Russian, Czech junior hockey teams removed from plane

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Members of the Russian and Czech Republic world junior hockey teams were removed from a New Year’s Eve flight from Calgary to Frankfurt, Germany, with fellow passengers saying the Russian squad caused a disturbance by smoking and refusing to wear masks. Calgary Police said in a statement Saturday that its Airport Unit officers responded at 5:45 p.m. Friday to reports of a disturbance on an Air Canada flight. The team members were heading home from the junior championships in Red Deer and Edmonton that were canceled Wednesday because of COVID-19 outbreaks. Czech team manager Otakar Cerny said his team was likely coupled in with the Russians by the flight crew because of the similarity of their gray sweatshirts.