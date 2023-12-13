How to put a ring on it and save for a house, too

Planning a wedding and buying a home are two of the most expensive milestones of adult life, and couples with both of these goals may wonder how they’ll pay for it all. After all, new mortgages cost more now than ever, and wedding catering alone can easily cost five figures. While couples may have to make concessions, it’s not impossible. By following a smart budgeting strategy to avoid overspending, defining down payment goals, automating savings in a high-yield account and leveraging the wedding to support homebuying goals, couples can realize both of these dreams without breaking the bank.

