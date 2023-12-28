Independent lawyers begin prosecuting cases of sexual assault and other crimes in the US military

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military is now putting independent lawyers in charge of its investigations of sexual assault and other major crimes, what Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has called the “most important reform” to the military justice system in recent history. The decision, long resisted by Pentagon leaders, sidelines military commanders after years of pressure from members of Congress who believed that too often the commanders would fail to take victims’ complaints seriously or would try to protect alleged perpetrators in their units. The new law was fueled by a persistent increase in sexual assaults and harassment across the military.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

