Why ‘bleisure’ travel gives short-term rentals like Airbnb a boost over hotels

Remote working has led to so-called “bleisure” travel, where employees mix work and leisure on the same trip. This trend appears to be affecting the lodging industry, with demand for short-term rentals such as Airbnb outpacing that for hotels. With more and more travelers working on vacation — and extending their trips to do so — they’re looking for the amenities short-term rentals provide. More travelers are booking single-family homes in rural and suburban areas outside of urban centers, where hotels dominate. This combination of factors could upend the lodging industry in coming years.

