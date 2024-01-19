Maine has a workforce shortage problem that it hopes to resolve with recently arrived immigrants
By PATRICK WHITTLE
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills and a state representative who immigrated from Somalia are looking to create a new government office that would tap recent immigrants to try to solve a workforce shortage in the state. Mills and Rep. Deqa Dhalac of South Portland unveiled a bill on Friday that would create the Office of New Americans. They say the office would help Maine address shortages in critical industries including health care, education and construction.