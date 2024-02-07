Score one for red, the color, thanks to Taylor, Travis and the red vs. red Super Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s ever-present on the lips of Taylor Swift and the uniforms of both Super Bowl teams. It’s all over streetwear and along the Gucci runway. It’s amid the sea of Valentine’s Day goods and in the rise of bright, dopamine home decor. The color red has gone boom as loud as TNT. Not that TNT. We’re talking TNT as in Taylor and Trav. The phenom that is Taylor Swift at boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games was a red-hued wonder of a lead-up to Super Bowl LVIII. Since the dawn of humankind, the color red has symbolized power and passion. And sometimes danger. Color experts say that at this moment, more people are embracing red.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.