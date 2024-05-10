Mother’s Day is a sad reminder for the mothers of Mexico’s over 100,000 missing people

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of mothers of missing people, other relatives and activists have marched through downtown Mexico City to mark a sad commemoration of Mother’s Day. Given the government’s lack of interest in investigating the disappearances, the day is hardly joyful for the mothers of Mexico’s over 100,000 missing people. Marchers chanted slogans like “Where are they, our children, where are they?” and carried banners that, in some cases, showed nearly one hundred photos of missing people. The march comes just days after officials managed to find the bodies of three foreigners less than a week after they went missing, while some Mexican mothers have been searching for their children for decades.

