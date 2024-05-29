Massachusetts fugitive dubbed the ‘bad breath rapist’ captured in California after 16 years at large

DANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a fugitive dubbed the “bad breath rapist” has been arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area more than 16 years after he fled following a conviction for sexually assaulting a coworker in Massachusetts. Authorities said Tuen Kit Lee was taken into custody Tuesday after investigators spotted him leaving a home in a community east of Oakland, California. Investigators said Lee had broken into the victim’s Massachusetts home in February of 2005 and raped her. State police said he was identified by DNA and that his horrible breath led to the nickname given him. Lee was being held by police in California pending his expected transfer to Massachusetts.

