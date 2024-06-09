Trump will hold outdoor Las Vegas rally in scorching heat. His campaign has extra medics and water
By JONATHAN J. COOPER
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign is hiring extra medics, loading up on water bottles and allowing supporters to carry umbrellas to an outdoor rally in Las Vegas. Temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits Sunday as Trump courts voters in the battleground state. Democrat Hillary Clinton won Nevada in 2016 as did Democrat Joe Biden in 2020. But Nevada was the only battleground state where Trump did better against Biden than Clinton. Temperatures in the Southwest have cooled since reaching historic highs late last week but remain above normal for this time of year.