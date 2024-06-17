In Burundi, shortages and power cuts slow a return from international isolation

BUJUMBURA, Burundi (AP) — Burundi seems to be running short of everything but patience. A deadly nationwide political crackdown in the East African nation is now in the past. But the return to international favor, and benefits like development assistance that come with it, has been slow. As always, everyday citizens feel it most. It’s never been easy in landlocked Burundi, which at times has been described as the world’s poorest country, according to United Nations figures. The list of commodities in short supply in recent months has ranged from fuel to sugar. But an electricity shortage is hitting the hardest, slowing attempts at economic recovery.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.