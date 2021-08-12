New Mexico panel rejects landowners’ request in stream fight

AP New Mexico

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators have rejected the requests of five landowners who sought to restrict public access to streams and rivers that flow through their properties. The state Game Commission voted Thursday to deny the applications, citing language in the state constitution that implies all waters in New Mexico belong to the public. However, an attorney for the landowners argued that his clients’ private property rights are being violated. The debate over stream access has been ongoing for years across the West. The New Mexico Supreme Court could provide more clarity once it rules on a petition filed by a coalition of anglers, rafters and conservationists.