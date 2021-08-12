US agency to join with New Mexico on air pollution study

AP New Mexico

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is joining forces with New Mexico regulators and a private company to study air pollution and climate change. Officials announced the partnership with New Mexico-based Sceye Inc. on Thursday. The five-year study will use high-altitude blimp-like platforms positioned in the stratosphere above New Mexico to monitor air quality and emissions from the oil and gas industry and other sources. Officials said they are still working on the specifics of the endeavor and how much it will cost. New Mexico Environment Secretary James Kenney said the data will help scientists and regulators better understand how pollution moves through the atmosphere.