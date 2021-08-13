New Mexico man charged with causing death of his young son

AP New Mexico

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man whose young son was found dead in the Rio Grande River days after the man was seen taking the boy to the riverbank has been arrested on charges, including child abuse leading to death. New Mexico State Police announced the arrest of Shaquille Ferguson Sr. of Truth or Consequences in the death of 5-year-old Shaquille Ferguson Jr. on Friday. State police have been investigating since June 18, when the boy’s grandmother came into the Truth or Consequences state police office saying she hadn’t seen the boy for weeks. The boy’s body was found in the river the next day.