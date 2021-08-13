Operations conducted to crack down on Gallup street racing

AP New Mexico

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say operations aimed at cracking down on street racing within Gallup and the surrounding area of northwestern New Mexico’s McKinley County have netted a dozen arrests and produced 70 traffic citations. A New Mexico State Police statement said the arrests made during operations conducted July 17 and Aug. 7 included five for DWI,. The statement said the Gallup Police Department had requested help in curbing street racing and that the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office also participated in the operations. State Police Chief Tim Johnson said illegal street racing is a problem statewide and “unnecessarily puts the safety of citizens traveling in New Mexico in danger.”″