San Juan County detention officer charged with inmate sex

AP New Mexico

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A detention officer at the jail in San Juan County has been charged with multiple counts of having sexual contact with an inmate and with bringing contraband into the jail. The county sheriff’s office said Friday that it was called to investigate early this week after an inmate at the adult detention center in Farmington reported the crime. Detectives investigated and arrested 23-year-old Kendall F. Begay after determining he had sexual contact with a female inmate six times. Begay has been fired and faces multiple counts of sexual contact with an inmate by a person in a position of authority.