Special public enrollment to close for health insurance

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A special enrollment period for health insurance on the state exchange is coming to a close on Sunday. Federal pandemic relief is providing financial assistance with health care insurance premiums for New Mexico residents with moderate incomes or living on the cusp of poverty. Low- or zero-premium policies area available to the currently uninsured as well as enrolled exchange members who re-enroll by the Sunday deadline. Open enrollment typically takes place only in November and December at the insurance exchange known as beWellnm. There are five insurance carriers that offer coverage in every county in the state.