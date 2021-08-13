State health officials make urgent call for volunteer nurses

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials are putting out an urgent call for volunteer nurses to help boost the state’s medical workforce. The New Mexico Department of Health late Friday called on nurses or anyone with a medical license to volunteer to help because they think hospitals could soon be overwhelmed with patients. They want recently retired health workers or anyone qualified to sign up for the state’s Medical Reserve Corps. Hospitals in New Mexico and across the nation are seeing increased hospitalizations because of long-postponed surgeries and a surge in COVID-19 patients. The state reported 798 new cases Friday and expects 1,000 a day in coming weeks.