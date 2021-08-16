Albuquerque police shoot, kill armed car thief suspect

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say a suspect driving in a stolen car was shot and killed after he pulled a gun on officers. The fatal shooting occurred Sunday shortly after 5 p.m. when officers were following a stolen car. Police arrived at a Walmart and watched a man and woman get out of the car. Authorities say the officers approached the couple and the man fled. Investigators say the man then turned and held up a gun. Officers then shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was not injured and taken into custody. The officers, who were not identified, will be on standard paid administrative leave.