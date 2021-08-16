US energy official to visit New Mexico amid renewable push

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The head of the U.S. Energy Department is scheduled to visit New Mexico this week as the Biden administration looks to promote its renewable energy initiatives. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will be accompanied by Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico. They’re expected to meet with local leaders and organizations about the state’s push for more renewable energy and efforts to lower costs. A roundtable discussion scheduled for Wednesday in Albuquerque will focus on how transmission projects could unlock New Mexico’s potential to develop more wind and solar power. They also plan to visit the Farmington area.