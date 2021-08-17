Albuquerque crash victim’s body parts found at site

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The family of an Albuquerque man killed in a car crash made a gruesome discovery when they went back to the scene to grieve. Relatives told KRQE-TV on Monday they found body parts that belong to 18-year-old Hector Sanchez, including his right hand and nose. New Mexico State Police say Sanchez was killed Aug. 8 after a crash on I-40 east of Laguna involving a semi. The family says they’re upset with State Police for improperly taking care of the scene. Authorities say they have turned the found hand to the medical investigator’s office to positively identify it as Sanchez’s.