New Mexico braces for end of federal unemployment bonuses

AP New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State labor and workforce training officials are bracing for the end of a $300 weekly federal bonus in unemployment benefits that also bolstered income for the self-employed and gig-economy workers in response to the pandemic. New Mexico officials used an online forum Tuesday to direct people on unemployment toward resources for job postings, career training, mock interviews and even free desk space and phones at Workforce Connection offices. Supplemental unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4 across New Mexico as related federal programs come to a close. Workforce Solutions Secretary Ricky Serna said benefit changes predominantly affect the self-employed, contract workers and other so-called gig workers.