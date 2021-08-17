Voters to decide bond question for proposed soccer stadium

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It will be up to Albuquerque voters to decide whether they want to foot the bill for a new soccer stadium. The City Council on Monday voted 7-2 to put the bond question on the Nov. 2 ballot. If approved, the city would borrow $50 million for the project. City officials say that would give them enough to build a “bare bones” stadium, and they would have to find additional money for something better. The Albuquerque Journal reports that the issue sparked a two-hour debate. Some critics have questioned the push for a stadium, saying the city should put more money into public safety and address violent crime.